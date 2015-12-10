FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 860

lactone:
Did you find the grail?)
Where, where is the grail?
 
IRIP:
and where, where is the grail?

At the Teacher's.))

And HE is in the dungeon damp

 
stranger:
At the Teacher's)))
is it by the lines?
 
IRIP:
is it by the lines?
Yes, by the lines of the Great
Yeah I think I googled it...

http://forex-markets.ru/forex-session.html

http://24timezones.com/uk_chas/london_miscevyj_chas.php

Kino:

Yeah I think I googled it...

http://forex-markets.ru/forex-session.html

http://24timezones.com/uk_chas/london_miscevyj_chas.php

So why go back to the countryside? Go to town)))

http://www.londonstockexchange.com/home/homepage.htm

Shall we have a drink? )))
 
artikul:
Shall we have a drink? )))

You can't, you'll scare it away)))

https://univellbroker.com/analytics/Time_GMT/

At least the pound has brought gifts, but your eura has not a clue))))

2122 is the nearest support to it, but look where the resistance is, it's being pushed right upwards, and it's ...))))

stranger:

You can't, you'll scare it away)))

https://univellbroker.com/analytics/Time_GMT/

At least the pound has brought gifts, but your eura has not a clue))))

2122 is the closest support on it, and look where the resistances are, it's being pushed right up the ass - get up, and it's ...))))

the problem is that there is no daylight saving time in Moscow
IRIP:
The problem is that there is no summer or winter time in Moscow
there already is
