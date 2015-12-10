FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 860
Did you find the grail?)
and where, where is the grail?
At the Teacher's.))
And HE is in the dungeon damp
At the Teacher's)))
is it by the lines?
Yeah I think I googled it...
http://forex-markets.ru/forex-session.html
http://24timezones.com/uk_chas/london_miscevyj_chas.php
So why go back to the countryside? Go to town)))
http://www.londonstockexchange.com/home/homepage.htm
Shall we have a drink? )))
You can't, you'll scare it away)))
https://univellbroker.com/analytics/Time_GMT/
At least the pound has brought gifts, but your eura has not a clue))))
2122 is the nearest support to it, but look where the resistance is, it's being pushed right upwards, and it's ...))))
The problem is that there is no summer or winter time in Moscow