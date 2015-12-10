FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 543
Looking at the forex: the rouble is 54.22, at the bank so far the purchase is 55.2. If the forex jumps a couple of roubles up, what then?
There is always about a rouble difference in cash.
Recently it was 2-3 roubles below the bank's sale rate at Forex...., and the sale at the bank is 51.84)))) it turns out that they are holding outrageously or did someone scare them?
You don't need to draw anything in the first place. You only look for good trades, from good levels, like this
You close one part of it at the first support and the other one in the Boo. After the deal is in the Boo, your depo is not loaded again, look for new deals.
You should not listen to the shaman with his trade of corrections, this is the way to nowhere.
You have to find the reason and the way the market moves, find good entry points to understand why and why you entered, and not the "sticks"))). MT is only good at drawing pictures, there's nothing else there, it's a bullshit scam).
well then i will be a PUPPET
Three entrances, one goal:
Maybe today will be the target.
If you have a good idea, you can make a drawing of a line on a chart and the price will go there)))). If you ask Articulus, how much time he spent to create his "grail", think and go, Ilya)
The price will go there))). Ask Articulus how much time he spent to make his "grail", Ilya)
you were selling price action, I remember, the manduks were there
such a set-up, the other one.
What rail do not like?
And I do). Because "rails", "pinbars" and other bullshit have nothing to do with PA.
I showed you on the MT screenshots what?
Ilya, Strange on the screenshots shows powerful levels with ninjas. Whatever, but they are there. Get into the physics - i.e. what does it mean to have a level where you accumulate volume to sell/buy...
I don't argue, levels are levels.
from a ninzi or from the other tumbler.
But then why am I selling the harrier
and the moon, obediently, crawls to 1249.
what does that ninja say?
why are there sales???
Fuck you know)))) Probably because it will not go down)
wo, and the reason is a trivial expectation...
just like in the euro pound
just till the end of the week (medium term, long term?) to see targets taken...