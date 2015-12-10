FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 472

New comment
 
gip:
So the Cb is a national scam.
Yes, the Cb is more for furniture, it's mostly about "their" business)
 
On the other hand it's a good thing I taught Sensei how to put his feet where he would be now with his yen))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
On the other hand it's a good thing I taught Sensei how to place his stops, where would he be now with his yen))))
he's got it all wrong. 100-200 p's would have been fine ))) as in the eurik, well, he came to his senses just in time.
 
stranger:
On the other hand it's a good thing I taught Sensei how to set the stops, where would he be now with his yen))))
asshole, the stops are for the signal! (and the yen is! 4 quid, it's a dime a dozen)
[Deleted]  
5-4-3-2-1...
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
you moron, you need the stops for the alarm! (and yes! 4 quid is a dime a dozen)
you ready to dabble in the nonces?
 
stranger:

They simply do not have the resources to raise the same ruble, for example, now. There are no such opportunities.

There is no teacher, HE would have told

100%
 
Ishim:
asshole, you need stops for the signaler! (and the yen, yes! 4 quid is like a bush - it's pampering)

Teacher, you're being rude again.

I'm done for the day.

Bye to all)

[Deleted]  
stranger:

Teacher, you're being rude again.

I'm done for the day.

Bye to all)

similarly

It all worked out in the blink of an eye.

[Deleted]  
Two stops, nil, open positions.
1...465466467468469470471472473474475476477478479...871
New comment