FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 854
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Just as long as he's back ))))
Who will HE kick?)))
Myth, they're not meaningless, I've seen them, but I'm amused by his flitting between them))))
Who will HE kick?)))
Myth, they are not devoid of meaning, I've seen, but I'm amused by his flitting between them))))
he needs to fill them up with information and he should make a profit in principle
He needs to load them with information and he should be able to trade on the profit side.
But he opened everywhere, because the heel of his left back leg itched, and then a weeklong sit and fixes +20-30 pips, he's out of the money))).
Took a bit of a pound.
So he went into profit anyway, but these are his openings wherever, because the heel of his left hind leg itched, then a couple of weeks of over sitting and a fix of +20-30 pips, padstalom)))
One day the Guru will have a vision that crossing trendlines with price gives time and crossing trendlines with time gives level. And that will be Icarus. And he will come back all in white and teach us in a way that only Grandpa could have taught us. )))
not too late, there is an upside option until next Thursday...
You made me laugh)))
If it's not where you sold it, you should buy it, almost like HE did...
You've opened my eyes
I think from 1.2140 is the best time to buy
the new year's eve flotation...
the flip side of New Year's Eve...