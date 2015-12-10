FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 164

New comment
 
Ilij:

I'll try to buy a harrier:


Likewise. Bought there as well.
 
Bicus:
The same. Bought there too.
what about the pound (5591) ?
 
Ilij:

I'm going to try the harrier.

buy:


I so mid-range eurochief bought......... now waiting and praying for a cover.

 
gnawingmarket:

I bought a mid-range eurochief like that......... now I'm waiting and praying for it to close.

pray...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V06Sv1ASo3c&index=1&list=RDV06Sv1ASo3c

 
Ilij:

pray...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V06Sv1ASo3c&index=1&list=RDV06Sv1ASo3c

the harrier may shoot back but later, watch out for the euro pound as well ))))
 
Sdimm:
the moon may shoot but later, watch out for the euro pound as well ))))

the square and the broads are not compatible...

 
Ilij:

the square and chicks are not compatible...

God help you )))
 
gnawingmarket:
That's a serious chart you've got there. We'll see about the momentum. Interesting. Thank you.

you can do that if you look from the bottom up...

 
Ilij:
what's up with the pound (5591) ?
is looking down and for a long time...
 

It went well.

)))

1...157158159160161162163164165166167168169170171...871
New comment