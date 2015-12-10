FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 313

Ilij:

What do you think of the moon?

trend up, hit the upper level and correct?

there's some micro bars drawn in there as well...


I don't have a signal for a sell yet.

 
IRIP:

no sell signal yet.

yuck, cadciph to the whole depo...

after the withdrawal to the capitalists

Ilij:

fyi, cadciph to the whole depot...

after the withdrawal to the capitalists

RM and MM no longer exist? Why take such a risk - luck is not infinite....
 
_new-rena:
RM and MM no longer exist? Why take such a risk - luck is not infinite....

I'm just kidding.

Of course, only 3-5% in business...

 
_new-rena:

look, the harrier broke through the 1364 level, now 1399 to control

and a possible rally...

1371-1378 possible sell from sticks on M30 with TP 1298

Ilij:

look, the harrier broke through the level, now 1399 to control

and a possible rally...

not my strategy.
Ilij:

look, the harrier broke through the 1364 level, now 1399 to control

and a possible rally...

1371-1378 possible sell from sticks on M30 with TP 1298

I'll indicate when I go over the moon and we'll check there. By the way, I was testing - sticks preferably M30 (maximum result, but not yet fully ready)...
 

GBPJPY is fuy?

I have it salted

 

here's the whole plan for Evra today:


I smell forex is contagious. It's really hard to take off the rose-coloured glasses and look at reality....

I'm shocked...

Why cover the whole chart with indices? In fact, you do not need any. You just need to strain your eyes a little...

You don't even need the levels, per se.

What a plan for the euro and why buy the pound...

Shocking,shocking me....

