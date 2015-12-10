FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 618

New comment
[Deleted]  
pako:
The bot does not draw yet, it only counts

and don't draw - there's no point.

mine doesn't do it either....

it's better to display all sorts of useful information on the screen instead of a chart.

I have, for example, news, scrolling and status of transactions, characteristics and status of the account, characteristics and status of instruments and all the things you have to look through bookmarks or other windows and sites.

in short - all in one screen.

And all this with the help of MQL4. I really like the language, to be honest.

 
_new-rena:

and don't draw - there's no point.

mine doesn't do it either....

it's better to display all sorts of useful information on the screen instead of a chart.

I have, for example, news, scrolling and status of transactions, characteristics and status of the account, characteristics and status of instruments and all the things you have to look through bookmarks or other windows and sites.

In short - all in one screen.

And all this with the help of MQL4. I really like the language, to be honest.

It's time to move to the next level - MQL5.
 

the harrier is sold out.

We'll have to get a pounder as well:


 
On audi. If this level holds, we go to 85, if we break it, we go to 90.
 
Ilij:

the harrier is sold out.

We'll have to get a pounder in the end aswell:


You shouldn't have done that.)

So was I. Closed. At the beginning of the week we will be at 58, maybe 59, and from there I think to 5550-56.

 
pako:

I've been on the five for over a year now, I'm used to it.

drawing

There's no bot attached, so there's no sale.

and the strategy should be changed, so that in this case he did not sell, and bought from reds

May be no, need to see.

Pound cannot sell yet)

[Deleted]  
pako:

I've been on the five for over a year now, I'm used to it.

drawing

There's no bot attached, so there's no sale.

and the strategy should be changed, so that in this case he did not sell, and bought from reds

or maybe not, we need to see

If you have an arrow - right, it's too late to choose the level, it may have already run to reds today, that's why I asked Strange yesterday, I thought it may make sense to get the information from ninsy, it was quiet there.

you've got too many levels. anyway, think about it....

[Deleted]  
barabashkakvn:
It's time to move to a new level - MQL5.
You can, but the 4th one is clearer and you can see the error immediately, because the code is smaller.
[Deleted]  
_new-rena:
you can, but the 4th one is clearer and you can see the error immediately, because the code is smaller.
Why is it smaller? In five, the code is 10 lines.
[Deleted]  
pako:
why smaller? in 5rka through classes, the code is 10 lines.
The 5-Rka is a new topic for me. I already have everything ready in principle, so all that's left is to add reliability and that's probably it, there's no point in writing any more.
1...611612613614615616617618619620621622623624625...871
New comment