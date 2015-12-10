FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 618
The bot does not draw yet, it only counts
and don't draw - there's no point.
mine doesn't do it either....
it's better to display all sorts of useful information on the screen instead of a chart.
I have, for example, news, scrolling and status of transactions, characteristics and status of the account, characteristics and status of instruments and all the things you have to look through bookmarks or other windows and sites.
in short - all in one screen.
And all this with the help of MQL4. I really like the language, to be honest.
the harrier is sold out.
We'll have to get a pounder as well:
You shouldn't have done that.)
So was I. Closed. At the beginning of the week we will be at 58, maybe 59, and from there I think to 5550-56.
I've been on the five for over a year now, I'm used to it.
drawing
There's no bot attached, so there's no sale.
and the strategy should be changed, so that in this case he did not sell, and bought from reds
May be no, need to see.
Pound cannot sell yet)
If you have an arrow - right, it's too late to choose the level, it may have already run to reds today, that's why I asked Strange yesterday, I thought it may make sense to get the information from ninsy, it was quiet there.
you've got too many levels. anyway, think about it....
It's time to move to a new level - MQL5.
you can, but the 4th one is clearer and you can see the error immediately, because the code is smaller.
why smaller? in 5rka through classes, the code is 10 lines.