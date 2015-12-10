FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 287

Ilij:

and it will still work

and then grow...

i've been working my way through this. i can't seem to get a handle on it.... I can't get into the strategy...
 
lactone:

Strange, what kind of oil picture is that?

all i got is the yen.

Glass, what's that?)
 
Ishim:
You're barking up the wrong tree.
 
_new-rena:
i've been working out the kinks. it's not working out.... i can't get into the strategy...
what's the link?
 
stranger:
Glass, what is it)

it's a painting, not a glass)

too many columns of unclear content.

Ilij:
What's the link?
Yes, Strenge's screen. I'm summing up the results (live and learn as you do). I see that there are rails everywhere, but the strategy is not pre.... i told you i want to test the rails, i can't decide yet - how to make a profit without any tricks
 
Ishim:
Again 25, the volumes are not on the timeframe, but on the price, the price is in the timeframe. When you trade a timeframe, you watch the corresponding volumes - for this timeframe - that is a trading timeframe.
which is created from the sum of all minutes in this timeframe
 

stranger:


IRIP:
the stop will be short. no problem. the main thing is not to get confused - what to do next when the stop is triggered?
 
IRIP:
and so on three times, until two bites in the third "bought here"... then reverse +)
And so on until the depot runs out)))) The teacher just doesn't know where to put his stops))))
