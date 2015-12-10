FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 303

stranger:

Hold the levels on the moon

the last version please, by the way i already deposited two bikes on his fall - one yesterday and the other one today
kwinto:
so - looks like it's going to break the low... or a blind flat for 5 months)))

the pound and the harrier have already moved. it's possible. we'll see...

It'll probably take the whole 24 hours to get the hang of it.

 
_new-rena:
The pound has already moved. Probably.
Moved where? It's going for a retest, the pound is already being sucked on all sides, but still heads are down and looking down.
stranger:
Where did it go? It's going to retest, the pound has been sucked up from all sides, and still they keep their heads down and look down.
I'm telling you I have 1-3 day positions )))) I'm just going to get a better one,
 
_new-rena:
I'm telling you I've got 1-3 days worth of poses))) I'll just get a better one,
Sell the pound, you're in for a real rush.)
stranger:
If you sell the pound - you'll get the full price)
(from 5820 the structure rushes)))) in principle now of course one can close, but greed does not allow and the target is lower ...
 
_new-rena:

the pound and the harrier have already moved. it's possible. we'll see...

It'll probably be a full 24 hours of headwinds.

Wren, look, the Mandy's level's been pushed back:


Ilij:

Wren, look, it's a level on the manduke:

I can't check the target, my asshole already closed the order...

I don't use yours (yet), but so far it's about the same as mine. Let's see what happens next... Iripe is spoiling? He asked, but we haven't finished it yet....

 
_new-rena:

I can't check the target because my asshole already closed the order...

I don't use yours (yet), but so far it's about the same as mine. let's see what happens next... Iripp is spoiling? He asked, but we haven't finished it yet....

Come on, it's no big secret.

I'm just gonna count the days' worth of moves and put the levels on the charts...


 
Ilij:

Come on, there's nothing secret here

A few days' worth of moves, and then chart the levels...


Throw it on the H4 of the pound, let's have a look.

Ilya, hello.)

