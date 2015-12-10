FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 421

_new-rena:

and what's wrong with predictions, it doesn't commit to anything, does it?

maybe the developers over-insured?

actions are non-negotiable... look... :-)

PS not on the foursome here - looks like the brooms are loaded and steaming already... :-)

Nice one:


 USD
Crude oil stocks -3,689M 1,300M 1,946M
 
mice eaten? )))
lactone:
mice ate it? )))
I could understand if it was zero, but how it was minus - how? I can't understand... what kind of debt? then to whom?
 
Yeah, bullshit.)

I look in the cellar and there's minus 10 bags of potatoes lying there

)))))))

potato peels suggest future availability))))

 
How about this? ))

 
tol64:

How about this? ))

So what? How can stock be a minus?
and that's funny to me too, because after all, the stock...

Something's probably wrong with the maths in there.

 
That's bullshit. A reserve is the remainder of something, 100-50, a reserve of 50, and there's a reserve minus.
