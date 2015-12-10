FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 421
and what's wrong with predictions, it doesn't commit to anything, does it?
maybe the developers over-insured?
actions are non-negotiable... look... :-)
PS not on the foursome here - looks like the brooms are loaded and steaming already... :-)
Nice one:
Cool:
mice ate it? )))
If it was zero, I could understand, but how did it get minus - how? I can't understand...
Yeah, bullshit.)
Yeah, bullshit.)
)))))))
potato peels suggest future availability))))
If it was zero, I'd understand, but how did you get minus - how? I can't understand... what kind of debt? to whom?
How about this? ))
and that's funny to me too, because after all, the stock...
Something's probably wrong with the maths in there.
I think it's hilarious, too, because after all...
there's probably something wrong with the maths in there.