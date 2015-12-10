FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 812
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Er ... An impenetrable wristband is an indicator consisting of three lines (main line, signal line and base line). The first two lines are the MA and the baseline is a regular horizontal. Periods of the impenetrable waveform are calculated using a standard parabolic, while the indicator itself is its effective decoder))) A break in the "broken line" means either the retest of the baseline (it is 2230 right now) and a bounce, or a trend break if a new baseline appears at the intersection of the baseline and the signal line ))) That is the way )))
This is the situation I was talking about. Index is down a bit, the eura is up and the pound is unresponsive.
` 13.20-13.23 UTC on m12 (on H1 you can see how late it is)
I've seen that before. It'll catch up.
Baugh. Is there a point? e.g. to enter in time on the pound instead of the euro? If it does not go, the SL will be shorter.
Baugh. Is there a point? e.g. to enter in time on the pound rather than in the euro? If it does not go, the SL will be shorter.
It's a matter of opinion. I don't use it. Observations, nothing more.
I see. Thought you wanted to bolt this stuff to the rails.
I see. Thought you wanted to bolt this stuff to the rails.
I tortured the rails, I tortured .... didn't like the profit factor.
But in general, the rails are automated like this:
take the angle of the previous bar's quote and the current one, they should be opposite. optimise the angle itself and go)))
I think this is better (at least the losses incurred by the rails have been compensated for the last hour):
in total, these fleas are pulling the movement in one direction for the day))) there are about 100 of them
at the end of the day and that's it)))
Is the acceleration factor in the parabolic used to calculate the Mach period? Can you show me the formula for calculating the Mach...eh?
Er ... An impenetrable wristband is an indicator consisting of three lines (main line, signal line and base line). The first two lines are the MA and the baseline is a regular horizontal. Periods of the impenetrable waveform are calculated using a standard parabolic, while the indicator itself is its effective decoder))) A break in the pressure mask means either the retest of the baseline (it is 2230 right now) and a bounce, or a trend break if a new baseline appears at the intersection of the baseline and the signal line ))) That's the way )))
rails tortured, tortured.... didn't get the profit factor right.
In general, rails are automated like this:
take the angle of the previous bar quote and the current one, they should be opposite. optimise the angle itself and go)))
Well, duh. Without greasing the awl and the crosses, they won't go on automatic.