Ishim:
it's your problem, the cs will work on 3 states - up, down, flat.
ok.
 
250 pages in 25 days - that's where all the money in the world is splashing around :)
 
_new-rena:
so I'll take all 500 exponentially.
You gonna martin'? Actually your TS is one-time for 1 trend. (it is also possible to determine the length of the trend - stops will only interfere, profit will reduce - for 100 pips you have to cover everything).
Ishim:
Are you going to mart? Actually your TS is one-time for 1 trend. (it's also possible to decide on the length of the trend - stops will only hinder, profits will reduce - for 100 pips you need to cover everything).
it's been like this for a long time.
 

Why is it pent up - it's going slowly (and sell the eur - am I lying?).
I'm not afraid to go up to 1.5505.
 
Ishim:
Why did it freeze - it's moving slowly (and sell the eur - am I lying to you?)

Yep. the euro is in the crapper now. it's too close to 1.21

+/- 300 farts can bounce back, easy.

 
_new-rena:
1.5505 is safe.
Rena, the day will close above 5635 and it will be 63 first and then 50)
