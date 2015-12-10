FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 250
it's your problem, the cs will work on 3 states - up, down, flat.
so I'll take all 500 exponentially.
Are you going to mart? Actually your TS is one-time for 1 trend. (it's also possible to decide on the length of the trend - stops will only hinder, profits will reduce - for 100 pips you need to cover everything).
Sensei, the yen is really stuck, I'll put Sellimit at 118.36, 118.76.
Rena, be careful with the pound, it's going to hit resistance and 1.5925-43, 1.63-10.
Why did it freeze - it's moving slowly (and sell the eur - am I lying to you?)
Believe you))))
On the euro I said - today was the last trade, threw it out of the terminal.
Yep. the euro is in the crapper now. it's too close to 1.21
+/- 300 farts can bounce back, easy.
1.5505 is safe.