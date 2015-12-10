FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 665
Ooh! Finally. At least you're thinking Mif.
In my opinion, the price hasn't done what it wanted yet.
What do you think - will they do 100 tomorrow?
that oil should fall into the 35-40 zone, which I have little faith in.
poundplane:
If the sheikhs said that they do not give a shit about 40 and that the meeting will not gather until the summer, if no force majeure occurs before, I mean if it does not fall below 40 before), then what is there not to believe?)))
and the rest don't give a shit =) there are more of them =)
the price of oil around the world starts at 20 and up, so...
and the rouble will hit 100, I think, in no time at all.
The Russian Federation falling for someone else's ruble is a huge mistake!
The rf budget is tied to barrels.
I'm telling you, they don't have a head on their shoulders at all.
They'll fuck you over both the rouble and oil.
We should run away from that market and make our own before we get addicted.