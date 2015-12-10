FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 665

And the SJ data came out good... It's strange how it turns out - a threefold increase))) ...
 
only Gap on the futures is confused by today's 2441 - could be rolled on the Fed
_new-rena:

Ooh! Finally. At least you're thinking Mif.

In my opinion, the price hasn't done what it wanted yet.

What do you think - will they do 100 tomorrow?

It's the oil that needs to fall into the 35-40 zone, which I have little faith in.
 
Myth63:
that oil should fall into the 35-40 zone, which I have little faith in.
If the sheikhs said that they do not give a shit about 40 and that they will not convene a meeting before the summer, if no force majeure occurs before, I mean if it does not fall below 40 before), then what is there not to believe?))
Myth63:
it is oil that should fall into the 35-40 zone, which i do not believe in.

the price of oil around the world starts at 20 and up, so...

and the rouble will hit 100, I think, in no time at all.

The RF has fallen for someone else's rouble - that is a huge mistake!

 

poundplane:


stranger:
If the sheikhs said that they do not give a shit about 40 and that the meeting will not gather until the summer, if no force majeure occurs before, I mean if it does not fall below 40 before), then what is there not to believe?)))
and the rest give a shit =) more than others =).
 
Myth63:
and the rest don't give a shit =) there are more of them =)
So those who are outnumbered will be screwed)))) Black powerful Obama has driven them under the bench)))) You didn't watch TV there in Japan))))
_new-rena:

the price of oil around the world starts at 20 and up, so...

and the rouble will hit 100, I think, in no time at all.

The Russian Federation falling for someone else's ruble is a huge mistake!

The rf budget is pegged to barrels.
Myth63:
The rf budget is tied to barrels.

I'm telling you, they don't have a head on their shoulders at all.

They'll fuck you over both the rouble and oil.

We should run away from that market and make our own before we get addicted.

