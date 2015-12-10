FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 802

Well, the pound has taken its target of the week =) we can take a small bite and then we'll see =)

 
stranger:
Give it a rest, you can rest for a fortnight)))) The pound has even more downside potential than the eu, I agree with you there.
I saw it too and was horrified))) No, the eu has a homey, cosy and relaxed feel to it ))))
 
artikul:
Nah, the pound is simpler and not so mind blowing by walking on the spot)
 
stranger:
Thanks to this feature of the euro no need to rent a VPS ))))) You can easily leave open positions overnight and turn off the computer ))))
 
artikul:
Yes, no one usually needs it at night, rarely do drunken samurai trash there))))
artikul:
Thanks to this feature of the Euro, there is no need to rent a VPS)))) You can easily leave open positions at night and turn off the computer ))))

open diaries and watch it once a week))))

I'm working on M15. I'll go to M5 soon... I'm trying to do it on M15... Sooner or later on M5... Although it's easier to do it on the opposite side.

 
_new-rena:
open a diary and watch it once a week)))
I can't, I have the software ))))
artikul:
I can't, I have a program)))
I see.
 
It's fixed, you bastard ))))) Above 2181 will sell again, someone came in to breed bears ))))
 
A short day has already been announced for tomorrow in the mountains)
