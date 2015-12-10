FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 802
Well, the pound has taken its target of the week =) we can take a small bite and then we'll see =)
Give it a rest, you can rest for a fortnight)))) The pound has even more downside potential than the eu, I agree with you there.
I also looked at it and was horrified))) No, still on the Eve as a home-like, cozy and relaxed ))))
Nah, the pound is simpler and doesn't take the piss out of walking in place.)
Thanks to this peculiarity of the eura there is no need to rent a VPS )))) You can easily leave open positions overnight and turn off the computer ))))
open diaries and watch it once a week))))
I'm working on M15. I'll go to M5 soon... I'm trying to do it on M15... Sooner or later on M5... Although it's easier to do it on the opposite side.
open a diary and watch it once a week)))
I can't, I have a program)))