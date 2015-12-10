FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 833
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
right, so why'd you quit?
I just wanted to show what I do, but there's a tick - publish by default((((. Then click for example on TF D1 and go smoke a month.... There everything will be there - forecasts, etc. I will start it on the real, then I can do levels... And by the way, I wanted to steal volumes from Ninzi...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2810732/gbpusdm-m1-exness-ltd?bind=1
Hi all, time to go shopping... get ready for the meeting...
Quit that work, everyone to the party!!!
Happy New Year... Hooray... hooray... Hooray...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38679
That's right, so why did you quit?
are you paying for SOTs now? if i am not mistaken... :-)))
Take it this way, I'll give you a New Year's present)))
http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/index.htm
Take it this way, I'll give you a New Year's present)))
http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/index.htm
I wanted to be a metatrader, so...
If you want what I'm talking about, you'll have to go with CME or TOS)
what's so interesting?
The dashes are by themselves, the price is by themselves.
what's so interesting?
The dashes are by themselves, the price is by themselves
what's so interesting?
The dashes are by themselves, the price is by themselves
It's about a quarter to open orders, no less.
Those dashes, the price can break through if it wants to, not if it doesn't want to.