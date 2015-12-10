FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 833

[Deleted]  
stranger:
right, so why'd you quit?

I just wanted to show what I do, but there's a tick - publish by default((((. Then click for example on TF D1 and go smoke a month.... There everything will be there - forecasts, etc. I will start it on the real, then I can do levels... And by the way, I wanted to steal volumes from Ninzi...

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2810732/gbpusdm-m1-exness-ltd?bind=1

График GBPUSDm, M1, 2014.12.26 18:46 UTC, Exness Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Символ: GBPUSDm. Период графика: M1. Брокер: Exness Ltd.. Торговая платформа: MetaTrader 4. Режим торговли: Demo. Дата: 2014.12.26 18:46 UTC.
 

Hi all, time to go shopping... get ready for the meeting...

Quit that work, everyone to the party!!!

Happy New Year... Hooray... hooray... Hooray...

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38679

С наступающим 2015 годом!
  • www.mql5.com
Теперь же самые важные финансовые новости, отобранные модераторами из потока блоговых записей, попадают прямо в платформы к миллионам пользователей MetaTrader. - - Категория: общее обсуждение
 
stranger:
So they pay for SOTs now? If I'm not mistaken... :-)))
 
zoritch:
are you paying for SOTs now? if i am not mistaken... :-)))

Take it this way, I'll give you a New Year's present)))

http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/index.htm

[Deleted]  
stranger:

http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/index.htm

is the ninja not it? i wanted to get a metatrader on it...
 
_new-rena:
If you want what I'm talking about, you'll have to go with CME or TOS)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
what's so interesting?

The dashes are by themselves, the price is by themselves.

 
pako:

what's so interesting?

the truth, as always, is in the middle... :-)))
[Deleted]  
pako:

You have to open orders for a quarter or so. Otherwise you probably won't get anything good...
[Deleted]  
_new-rena:
Those dashes, the price can break through if it wants to, not if it doesn't want to.

