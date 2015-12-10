FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 325
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There's no one there any more, a remnant of Europeans)
All =) All closed... end of the week...
old positions are hanging, but there's nothing we can do about it.... fix it later +)
So this is a very worthy creation, written clearly and precisely, without any clever theories))))
And somewhere Shaman was right about the euro, I missed the resistance at 1.2509 there. But the ABC is inexorable, if not low, then high))))
You can't do anything about it, open a deal there, come back a month later and you'll find it there too. If you do not know how to stop in the middle of the range, tell Master, he opens a low sell and says - I do not see where to place the stop, of course you do not, because there is nowhere to do it.)
Or Ilya, he sells the euro from 7940 because there is money, but he cannot buy from support.)
you already need a lock on the lows (you have lows up and down everywhere).
(and ranges! - and you exploit my chips like a Chinaman!) (masterpiece after masterpiece - you could write a ZHL book) (especially about the residuals...))))) well I can't )
you already need a lo lo guard (you have lo at the top and bottom everywhere)
(and ranges! - and you exploit my chips like a Chinaman!) (masterpiece after masterpiece - you could write a ZHL book) (especially about leftovers...))))) well I can't)
Ishim, people are waiting for a big GEP. There is no certainty. Down is less likely.
In the afternoon I was told - throw away the chart, I didn't get it.
Now Quinto and Spekul said the same thing, I think I'm stupid.....
I closed for good measure...
Ishim, people are waiting for a big GEP. No certainty. Down is less likely.
In the afternoon I was told to throw out the schedule, I didn't get it.
Now Quinto and Spekul said the same thing, and I think I'm stupid.....
In short, I closed out of harm's way...
they told me to throw out the chart back in 2006...
in 2007 I abandoned the forum... here we go again =) got in =)
a mate pulled in again...
I was advised to throw out the schedule back in 2006...
in 2007 I abandoned the forum... here it is again =) In =)
a friend of mine got in again...
So you missed 2008 and 2012 after all (lucky) .... And the 14th ?
It's like this - let the movement start, and we'll catch up, not randomly))))
So you missed 2008 and 2012 after all (good luck).... And the 14th?
yeah no, i did not miss it =)
ok.
till monday, then we'll see, right Spekul says))))