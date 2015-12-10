FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 458
cloud correction?
Here's the situation )))) Suppose an energy cloud forms near the top of the price range and a bearish trend begins. The price starts to fall until resistance starts to form at the bottom. This resistance is also a cloud, but how shall I say, a very weak cloud. Because besides clouds, there is such a thing as wind, which, if it knocks them down into a cloud, the trend breaks. I will post a screenshot of such a cloud one day. So the correction starts, while the general downtrend persists. But the most remarkable thing is that one can accurately predict the depth of this correction and thus play against the trend in the short term. )))
The breeze is a good way to understand it, i.e. essentially the preconditions for a trend reversal?
I'm sitting here trying to figure it out. I have "got this question" - crosses come faster to the target, have you noticed?
I don't bother with it.
There is a formalized entry with three orders, TP is at 143.9
It's 100%.
And predict what?
buy limit set at 1.2155. it's going like the rails ))))
are you selling now?
thanks !
plan for the month, huh?
until the middle or end of December.
Thank you !
If it was a level test from below, you should salt it . not buy .
The breeze is the trend itself, it picks up clouds and knocks them down into dense clouds, beyond which the price is unable to move and the trend breaks. What happened on the Jew right now? The price returned to the cloud and fell out of it down again ))))
this doesn't look like weed )))) (some kind of chemical novelty)
let's have a smoke...
yeah ))))
Strange must've had a beer today, missed the exotic trade...