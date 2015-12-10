FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 256
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I would suggest, for example, an interesting case
to automate your trading strategy.
Do you have a trading strategy? A set of rules? - Can be automated (theoretically) =)
In TA, of course, earnings depend on the lot
That's from 50 and we need to charge it)
The only thing is that the strategy may be the same, but with a different approach, because sometimes levels cannot be drawn by an EA.
all levels are considered by the EA. During this time, at least 3 ways of determining levels have been described.
and all of them coincide with those shown here on the forum
and all of them are +-accurate between each other
all levels are considered by the EA. During this time, at least 3 ways of determining levels have been described.
and all of them coincide with those shown here on the forum
and all of them between each other in +-accurately show the level
And the loss, too.
here, looking for big moves.
It's high up to 50 by throwing.......... but 47500 is a serious limit, you can't see it on the screenshot.
It's not a problem to find a long stroke mover. The problem is that it might be against the grain.
that's basic.
I personally generated about 100 anti-crisis strategies, first on paper and then started to mock them in the tester. that's how I gave birth. I took the best from each, if it made sense.
Changed my mind close the sale and buy!