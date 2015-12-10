FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 256

IRIP:

I would suggest, for example, an interesting case

to automate your trading strategy.

Do you have a trading strategy? A set of rules? - Can be automated (theoretically) =)

For example levels cannot be drawn by an EA, but you can calculate them.
 
Ishim:
In TA, of course, earnings depend on the lot
And so does the loss.
 
stranger:
That's from 50 and we need to charge it)
It's a bit high up to 50 by throwing.......... but 47500 is a serious limit, you can't see it in the screenshot.
 
_new-rena:
The only thing is that the strategy may be the same, but with a different approach, because sometimes levels cannot be drawn by an EA.

all levels are considered by the EA. During this time, at least 3 ways of determining levels have been described.

and all of them coincide with those shown here on the forum

and all of them are +-accurate between each other

IRIP:







as a rule, you should modify them in a better way and do not forget to eliminate the error from the trade if you suddenly get sucked into the whirlpool.
 
Reshetov:
And the loss, too.
a late-night squeak! here, looking for moves big moves.
 
Ishim:
here, looking for big moves.
Finding big moves isn't the problem. The problem is that it may turn out to be against the grain.
 
gnawingmarket:
It's high up to 50 by throwing.......... but 47500 is a serious limit, you can't see it on the screenshot.
.......... And in general, if EVRAUD could be charged higher, it would take two fingers to 31..................
Reshetov:
It's not a problem to find a long stroke mover. The problem is that it might be against the grain.

that's basic.

I personally generated about 100 anti-crisis strategies, first on paper and then started to mock them in the tester. that's how I gave birth. I took the best from each, if it made sense.

 

Changed my mind close the sale and buy!

