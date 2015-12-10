FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 806
Who will strengthen the Ruble? Should it be strengthened at all? - NO!
BUTChina has joined India in helping the Russian economy, while closer to Russia Belarus and Kazakhstan are trying to secure new ties for the future,EUobserver.comsays. Read translationby InoSMI:http://inosmi.ru/sngbaltia/20141224/225135437.html?utm_source=fb1
The ruble should not be pegged to the dollar for the population... And let the external exchange rate flounder as it wants
ANY
If that is the only way to pay for benefits
because that's what's happening with the dollar.
Now that's for sure. It was like that during Brezhnev's Stagnation......... sort of thing.
Citizens! Life dictates its own laws, its own cruel laws. I will not tell you the purpose of our meeting - you know the purpose. The purpose is holy. From everywhere we hear groans. From every corner of our vast country they are crying out for help. Some of you serve and eat bread and butter, others dabble and eat caviar sandwiches. Both sleep in their beds and cover yourselves with warm blankets. Only the ruble speculators, the street traders, are unsupervised. These flowers of the street, or, as the proletarians of intellectual labour put it, flowers on the pavement, deserve a better fate. We, gentlemen of the jury, must help them. And we, gentlemen of the jury, will help them. )))
Citizens! Life dictates its own laws, its own brutal ......................................................................................... let's help them. )))
))))
Irip,Did you get it in your private message or did it not reach you?
The collapse of the rouble has forced Russia to scrap its South Stream gas pipeline project.
However, the EU sanctions against banks and energy companies only worsen the situation by preventing the blacklisted companies from repaying their debts on international markets
Belarus and Kazakhstan have benefited economically from the war of sanctions between the EU and Russia by re-exporting to Russia foodstuffs from EU countries whose importation has been banned by their great neighbour.
South Stream has not been phased out, but considered and waited for permission to build it through some European countries. Permission was not forthcoming at first and it is now somewhere along the way.
The Russian economy does not need any help and is very much self-sufficient. Just some things stopped being produced as it's easier to resell ready-made stuff from abroad for the same profit.
The population is not interested in pegging the rouble to the dollar and does not care about the procedure in substance. Pegging to the dollar comes into play when the RF starts to look at what's good abroad.
As for sanctions - they are just like forex - we lose something, we gain something, and vice versa, as centuries of mutually beneficial relations are destroyed and adjusted.
Hi all! Profits!
What's going on in the Danish kingdom?
i wonder how many people are left downstairs? =)
What do you mean -settled for two to four years ?
It's not yet certain that those who biked up won't be taken out before the flight either.