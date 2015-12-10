FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 412
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
........... Basically what's new about the internal combustion engine-just the attachment...........More reliable to trawl the teak.
Very much so, but a stop may kill the level at 2314........ at 2299 I have the system recalculated
No, well, it's a short stop, so... It will, so we'll look for other entries.
I'll put it in a private message, no one wrote it here at all, not Matroskin or anyone else.
Strange will describe the latest strategy release to you in private. I just listened carefully to the latest stuff and I can already guess what it's about...
Thank you. Waiting.
and can Strange explain the release strategy to me?
already
Can you send it to me?
But an unsuccessful entry with another system under resistance as it were............. I see how a historical heavy target could minimise the risk.
.......... If we can manage it before the news, I think we'll be OK.
can you send it to me?
Maybe not until the evening, gone for now.
Professor, the impenetrable mashkas don't last forever either and there's no grail at all)