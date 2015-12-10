FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 343
Fleshpot.
Yes the sl is 140 pips and the tp from 70 in this deal the tp is 250 pips. No need to think about the strategy - we need to test this one as well. About the stop you're right it's like force majeure - possible triggering in unforeseen circumstances.
I'd rather show you the profits, account opened on 14.11 this year, opened a no-swap, commission, and keep the stats)
don't shoot the pianist...
you got a what? let's test it! (just don't go crazy with the cookers - it'll work when the time comes))) - as in)))))))))))))
Why so rude, pianist? ))))
God will give it to you)))
If oil, silver, gold, audi are selling and it is flying, then I do not argue, and if the chif and the euro are stuck in the levels, then do not draw, if it breaks through - it will fall, no - a good rollback, for the euro to 34-35, for the chif 90-91.
you're slipping again ))))), I'm interested in my own stats.(when everything is OK! - then I'll put them in the signals)
God will provide)))