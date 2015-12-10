FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 343

stranger:
Fleshpot.
don't shoot the pianist...
 
Ishim:
Yes the sl is 140 pips and the tp from 70 in this deal the tp is 250 pips. No need to think about the strategy - we need to test this one as well. About the stop you're right it's like force majeure - possible triggering in unforeseen circumstances.

stranger:
I'd rather show you the profits, account opened on 14.11 this year, opened a no-swap, commission, and keep the stats)
you're jumping again ))))), i'm interested in my own stats. (when everything will be ok! - then I will put it in signals)
 
stranger:

You got any? Let me test it! (just don't go crazy with the cookers - it'll work when the time comes))) - as in)))))))))))))
 
Ishim:
Shaman, if oil, silver, gold, audi are selling and it is flying, then I am not arguing, but if the chif and the euro are stuck in levels, then you do not draw, if they break through - they will fall, if not - a good pullback, for the euro to 34-35, for the chif 90-91.
 
Ishim:
stranger:
ok. there are also without commission plus.
 
stranger:
If oil, silver, gold, audi are selling and it is flying, then I do not argue, and if the chif and the euro are stuck in the levels, then do not draw, if it breaks through - it will fall, no - a good rollback, for the euro to 34-35, for the chif 90-91.
I do not particularly follow - oil is a purely american trick, it will not fall anywhere, silver, gold, Audi - Audi is a good car, but they say it eats oil. Chif is like pif - for the disabled (wheelchair for the head). Euro will bounce back - as always - I don't think it will go higher than 27 in winter.
Ishim:
you're slipping again ))))), I'm interested in my own stats.(when everything is OK! - then I'll put them in the signals)
you don't think so now. it's unlikely you'll put it down - there's no point, you'll find out for yourself later.
 
stranger:

it's about a no-swap - will they let you take it out?
