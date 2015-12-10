FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 439

New comment
 
stranger:
What was I asking you about the euro aud, it's going to 50....

I see growth, but I don't catch tops and bottoms (I got a year older yesterday...)

4645 limit

 
stranger:
100%
There is nograil, but the word of the Master is holy )))
 
artikul:
There is no Holy Grail, but the Teacher's word is sacred ))))

The teacher was buttering oranges, scribbling a drawing and took off)))

Blessed in a hurry, told the yen to buy and ran to Ahmet).

Beginning to believe, tightly planted on the ears)))).

 
stranger:


This is Vovan's speech, which he's pushing now, but they don't believe him very much.)

He's still talking about those in Grozny in ambush...

here's the limit on selling the pound:


 
Ilij:

it's about those in Grozny in the ambush for now...

here's the limit on the sale of the pound:


He's scratching his head here that Russia is ready with everyone, anywhere, as and when)
 
stranger:
Sensei, buy the euro - can't you see it's not going down!!! The yen helped...

You bought it this morning, you're sleeping.

 
Ishim:

You bought it in the morning, you're asleep.

Why in the morning, I bought it an hour ago and I'm not late for anything.)
[Deleted]  
Ilij:

it's about those in Grozny in the ambush for now...

here's the limit on the sale of the pound:


the target is a gain...
 
stranger:
He says that Russia is ready to fight with everyone, wherever, how and whenever).
He said something about the mother of kuznets...
 
stranger:

The teacher was buttering oranges, scribbling a drawing and took off)))

Blessed in a hurry, told the yen to buy and ran to Ahmet).

They're beginning to believe it, he's got his ears on tight.)

Continuation of the upward trend ))))

1...432433434435436437438439440441442443444445446...871
New comment