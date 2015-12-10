FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 587
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
registration link leads, remove it, the ghost of a ban is behind this post :-)
I looked at the moon, he scares me, no sign of imminent death, healthier than healthy))))
I drew the sale doll a long time ago, now I have to finish the sellers.
but we know what's up.
SELLS 1521 - 1548
I've drawn the sales KUCHL a long time ago, now the sellers have to finish it.
but we know what the trick is.
1521 TO 1548.
Pass, I do not know anything there))))
I like Audia better.)
Sensei, why are you in the corner, the flock is waiting for the euras' route?)
to blitz around a bit while people are out grazing...
to blitz around a bit while people are out grazing...
Pass, I don't know anything there)))
Audya's more my style.)
Sensei, why are you in the corner, the flock is waiting for the eureka route?)))
I'm sick of this clowning around ((( bye everyone!
So you're on the case)
We lost him
So you're on the case)
We lost him.
What did you lose you had nothing )))), yes actually the test is over. (I close the last 2 trades and that's it.)
I haven't even gotten out of it yet)
Great, I'll look for another one...