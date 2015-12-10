FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 647
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
you can't even deal with the Fed (((( (Voronezh is a long way from you)
Do we need to?
all to the channels on the eu! take a pause, the next pattern is head and shoulders - from small to large on H1-H4 of course (both top and bottom).
there's nothing to do in the market without a mother. there are so many nuances. there are no fools behind the screen... but everything can be solved.
there's nothing to do in the market without a mother. there are so many nuances. there are no fools behind the screen... but it's solvable.
they won't be perfect - in short, go with the 3 spades (which one is longer doesn't matter).
there's one - the foot is afraid of fire ))))
you mean it's time to soak the meat for kebabs?
who?