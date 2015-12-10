FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 440

stranger:
Why in the morning, I bought it an hour ago and I'm not late for anything)
you're a hindsight richer )))) (counting millionaire - if it wasn't for the demo)
 
Ilij:

it's about those in Grozny in the ambush for now...

here's the limit on the sale of the pound:


You pay attention to 5649.
 
Ishim:
So, yes, Master.

If it was a demo, I'd be making trades like you - wherever and whenever I could).

So I humbly bought in at 2316 with a 22-pp stop and sit at .

 
stranger:
You pay attention to 5649.

KUCKLE: A picture with a mouse...


 
stranger:

I don't demo on the yen )))) and stop at 20 pips. ))))) I am sitting like this on the yen not on the demo but on the yen and on the real, stops will be at least 100 ppts. ))))
I'm wondering - will yesterday's closing price be yesterday's ruble?
 
A 100 pips stop is a new trend in self-hypnosis? )))
on the yen, we can hardly go Boo
 
_new-rena:
i'm wondering - will yesterday's closing price for the rouble be the same today ?
they are picking on the rouble! just now vVp said - who is speculating on the rouble WE know! and the tools are there.....
