FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 440
Why in the morning, I bought it an hour ago and I'm not late for anything)
it's about those in Grozny in the ambush for now...
here's the limit on the sale of the pound:
you've got a lot of hindsight))) (if it wasn't for the demo, you'd be a millionaire)
So, yes, Master.
If it was a demo, I'd be making trades like you - wherever and whenever I could).
So I humbly bought in at 2316 with a 22-pp stop and sit at .
You pay attention to 5649.
KUCKLE: A picture with a mouse...
so on yen not demo )))) and stop 20p. ))))) and on the yen and on the real will be stops at least 100pts. ))))
i'm wondering - will yesterday's closing price for the rouble be the same today ?