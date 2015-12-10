FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 140

Bicus:

No, the pound doesn't want to go up. Going to keep falling most likely. Closed the buy.

I will be looking for a sell entry.

It's a mistake to close the buy on the pound. Looks like a reversal is brewing.
 
yurchenko:
I took a buy yesterday and we are waiting for it. 1.600 to feel.

 

Not even a hint of a reversal in the pound. I got into the buy this morning only because I could put a small stop. But it, dammit, did not want to go up.

)))

 
Bicus:

And what should be the hint?
 
Sold aud
 
Bicus:
Ilij, isn't it time to sell nzd?

maybe just for a pullback, before a rise:


 
yurchenko:
What's the hint supposed to be?

like this:


 
Bicus:
Sold aud

would it be better to buy?


 
Ilij:

like this:


Maybe like this. A pause has been triggered at 1.5740.
 
yurchenko:
It could be this one. A pause has been triggered at 1.5740.

the price is spinning at the levels:

buy stop 5773

buy limit 5723

5685

