No, the pound doesn't want to go up. Going to keep falling most likely. Closed the buy.
I will be looking for a sell entry.
The pound was a mistake to close the buy. Looks like a reversal is coming.
I took a buy yesterday and we are waiting for it. 1.600 to feel.
Not even a hint of a reversal in the pound. I got into the buy this morning only because I could put a small stop. But it, dammit, did not want to go up.
)))
Ilij, isn't it time to sell nzd?
maybe just for a pullback, before a rise:
What's the hint supposed to be?
like this:
Sold aud
would it be better to buy?
like this:
It could be this one. A pause has been triggered at 1.5740.
the price is spinning at the levels:
buy stop 5773
buy limit 5723
5685