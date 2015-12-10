FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 719

Ishim:
(and why for a long time - there is a specific target)
TR 114.98
 
Ishim:
I wrote about dollar/yen there and on the yen this low won't play any role (it won't get there)
aaaa
 
stranger:

And he told you about the stop)) And if you put it, the low is at 2246, why are you poking it higher?

Well, nothing, don't worry, Doll discounted you and is about to vomit))))

discounted where? i just bought it today.
 

Last kiss?

ps Friday/Monday are critical days.


 
Ishim:
Where'd you drop it? I just bought it today.
I thought you were talking about the stop on the euro.
 
6616155:
Why are all your lines only straight, because there is no such thing in nature, either a hill or a ravine. Doesn't the chart go like that?
It is because the candles are square.
 
Ilij:
TR 114.98
114.50 (H4 there so no intm details - as 3-5 pips), then sell more ))))
 
stranger:
Aren't we the only two left here? Two old jerks)))
Nah. The rest of us are stealing the projections.
 
stranger:
I thought you meant a stop on the euro.
on the eu has a stop - it's below the low.
 
Silent:
Nah. The rest of us are stealing the forecasts.
and we're potatoes )))))
