(and why for a long time - there is a specific target)
I wrote about dollar/yen there and on the yen this low won't play any role (it won't get there)
And he told you about the stop)) And if you put it, the low is at 2246, why are you poking it higher?
Well, nothing, don't worry, Doll discounted you and is about to vomit))))
Last kiss?
ps Friday/Monday are critical days.
Where'd you drop it? I just bought it today.
Why are all your lines only straight, because there is no such thing in nature, either a hill or a ravine. Doesn't the chart go like that?
TR 114.98
Aren't we the only two left here? Two old jerks)))
I thought you meant a stop on the euro.
Nah. The rest of us are stealing the forecasts.