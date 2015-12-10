FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 636
so, theory aside, we've got our first set-up...
25 p. waiting on base....
We are out there looking at futures, looking at indices, drawing levels and zones, studying economic news........... should we study Gunn's square and Golden Ratio rules? ...............The thought sometimes beats that we, to Doll's delight, are too busy studying and predicting the mass of technical influences on a quote, while Gunn and Fibonacci have already found the rules of success.
right) ... All textbooks and courses tell us the price scale, but no one talks about time ... But Gunn himself said - Give me a point and I'll tell you the time of the next reversal ...
I rarely reply to the right thoughts. i regret that i did not reply to the colonel)))
But i did see a screenshot from your operator of the pound quote, which ilya scanned. Could not have imagined a better prediction)))
You're late in the sale.
this pattern does not imply accurate entry
its advantage is the presence of an exact target, which the price systematically visits
and that's more important than getting in a dozen underpriced pips.
While you're catching that accuracy, you're gaining experience as an elk...
rails can only reassure you that your choice of trade type is correct, but after
One cross from last week came with warrants, and I'm watching the two promising- whether to try the level of re-calculation of Murray or not - these are EVRCAD and CADCHF.
ok...
Eurocad:
And CADCHF can be bought from the current ones, there is a mature TP 8367