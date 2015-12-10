FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 636

Ilij:

so, theory aside, we've got our first set-up...

25 p. waiting on base....

here's the rails, the level is where you can see it with the naked eye. you sold late.
 
gnawingmarket:
We are out there looking at futures, looking at indices, drawing levels and zones, studying economic news........... should we study Gunn's square and Golden Ratio rules? ...............The thought sometimes beats that we, to Doll's delight, are too busy studying and predicting the mass of technical influences on a quote, while Gunn and Fibonacci have already found the rules of success.
That's right) ... All textbooks, courses tell us the price scale, but no one talks about timing ... In fact, Gann himself said - Give me a point and I'll tell you the time of the next reversal ...
kwinto:
right) ... All textbooks and courses tell us the price scale, but no one talks about time ... But Gunn himself said - Give me a point and I'll tell you the time of the next reversal ...

I rarely reply to the right thoughts. i regret that i did not reply to the colonel)))

But i did see a screenshot from your operator of the pound quote, which ilya scanned. Could not have imagined a better prediction)))

 
_new-rena:
You're late in the sale.

this pattern does not imply accurate entry

its advantage is the presence of an exact target, which the price systematically visits

and that's more important than getting in a dozen underpriced pips.

While you're catching that accuracy, you're gaining experience as an elk...

Ilij:

this pattern does not imply accurate entry

its advantage is the presence of an exact target, which the price systematically visits

and that's more important than getting a lot of fuss over a dozen undershot pips...

you're gaining experience as a trader...

rails can only reassure you that your choice of deal type is correct, but after
 
here's the moon waiting, the acceleration...
 
_new-rena:
rails can only reassure you that your choice of trade type is correct, but after
"after the fact" will bring the poundchief 135 pips high...
 
One cross from last week came with warrants, and I am watching two promising ones - EVRCAD and CADCHF - to test the Murray re-calculation level or not.
 
Bx index down in pt at 87.77 at close - cover eurik sevens
 
gnawingmarket:
One cross from last week came with warrants, and I'm watching the two promising- whether to try the level of re-calculation of Murray or not - these are EVRCAD and CADCHF.

ok...

Eurocad:

And CADCHF can be bought from the current ones, there is a mature TP 8367

