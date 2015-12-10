FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 736
Yep ))))
Buy better, the stop is normal))
I can't, I have a program)))
With your hands, make HIM happy.)
He's somewhere near, in the bushes, in the orange warehouse)))
Isn't it hard to press the bye button for a teacher? And HE complimented you so much yesterday...
Why don't you say something, are you ashamed?)
And the shame, and then burned on the venture ))))
Moose are also needed for a change)))) They can do it, but what about us?)
But seriously, I told you - you can not create a perfect program, there will still be failures.
So do not worry too much).
Still, I want to wait for the prog itself to buy )))
Did it close sales?
That's it for this week.
