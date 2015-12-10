FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 192
The prognosis is not bad and it will happen anyway, the only question is when.
I'm watching these pictures with my daughter. She wants more and more. She can't keep her hands off the screen.
The Regulator does not know that.
Yes, he does... sure he does... If the eu gets a new low at 1.2357, it will fall till February or it will go flat (back to the 26th-27th, but will break again in February)
the pendants worked ???
Lucky ))))
I don't understand where all these conclusions come from, how many years I've been on this forum!
Flots, lots and so on. Isn't it just everyone who can look into tomorrow!!!! (с)
??
Profit!!! but on the demo ((
where-oooooo begins homeland-aaaaaaaaa...... ?
it's true! changed the sell stop to the buy limit - 1.2323 (need to work off a loss)
buy limit at least from 1.2195