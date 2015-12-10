FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 728

artikul:
I can't see your medals.)

What do I need medals for? I have to make sure I don't lose money.

At 16-30 MSK the news on the moon........... on the major should be watched so as not to be hammered into the sand up to the skull.

 
As it became known, from Monday to Tuesday the Central Bank intervened in excess of $4bn! And yesterday, the total amount of foreign exchange injections by Russia's main bank reached $10 billion! Yes, dear Russians, that is exactly the $10 Billion that Putin's conference today is going to cost you so that when asked about the exchange rate, he nonchalantly replies, "the exchange rate will stabilise".

What, $10 billion over three days? That is not an amount that will restore the ruble's libido, the market will consume it very quickly, therefore, we await the next week and the next "Monday". Trouble is, Putin will have no press conference next week, so what happens to the rouble can only be guessed from rereading Marquis de Sade's biography. a
 
stranger:

Yes and xs. HE will come and tell you all about it if he doesn't lose his temper.)

He bought it and it's dead(((

Tell me, why does Guru get surrounded by such dumb losers and clowns? Why does HE rub shoulders with them? ))))

Don't make a fuss.
 
IRIP:
see i was drawing the rouble there ))))
 
IRIP:
I'll send you a New Year card! )
 

Yeah, well, if it doesn't, that's not a good picture.

to 100:


 
"We're here to make money, stop their pathetic propaganda and watch the ruble die" - L.A. trader :-))))
 
IRIP:
Don`t talk rubbish ))))) There has been a bearish trend there for a long time )))
 
So earn, who's stopping you...
 
Ilij:
so make money, who's stopping you...
They should be sent to the factory! (schoolboys come in - we are all schoolboy traders here)
