FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 364

New comment
 
stranger:

5950, 6220, 6310

Advise Sensei on what to do with the eura salts on low...

I know for a fact - Eidler's got a pound for all it's worth there))))

Eidler was salting the pound and saying (like you) "ounce down from 1.62"
 
lactone:
Eidler was salting the pound and saying (like you) "ounce down from 1.62".

Nah, you don't get it, he was waiting for a correction to 63 so he could salt well from there, he said - he didn't think it would go down that fast, like that:

He was saying "selling from 63" when it was around 60.

 
stranger:

5950, 6220, 6310

Advise Sensei on what to do with the eura salts on low...

I know for a fact - Eidler's got the pound all the way up there))))

I'm not gonna show any more trades here. (bleep) you.
 
stranger:
I have a feeling, Tuma, that 2620 will be at least)
At 1.2440 /2450 I will look to buy based on the situation. For the pips that will do.

However, 1.2617 was the priority yesterday.

Today a barrel of honey is at 1.2350. And this is the main direction.

Everything somehow does not come out unambiguously.

I wanted to attach my picture (I showed it here earlier), but how to search for messages (comments) here?

Thanks !
[Deleted]  

A couple of the predictions yesterday weren't great.

Well, let's see how the dolly feels about it.

It's a real busy day today.

Good morning!

 

this will come in handy

EURCAD:


[Deleted]  
tuma88:
At 1.2440 /2450 I'll look to buy on the situation. For pips will do.

However, 1.2617 was the priority yesterday.

Today the barrel of honey is at 1.2350. And this is the main direction.

Everything somehow is not clear.

I wanted to attach my picture (I showed it here earlier), but how to search for messages (comments) here?

Thanks !

2440, 2350, 2617 ...

chasing the eurik like a ball on a football field....

work on one goal first and look around

 

a rabid Audi:


 
Ruble reversed(pierced) at the strong D1 +1/8 reversal level.........may be a long time away.
 
Yeah, come on, Shaman, put your foot down)
1...357358359360361362363364365366367368369370371...871
New comment