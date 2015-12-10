FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 364
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
5950, 6220, 6310
Advise Sensei on what to do with the eura salts on low...
I know for a fact - Eidler's got a pound for all it's worth there))))
Eidler was salting the pound and saying (like you) "ounce down from 1.62".
Nah, you don't get it, he was waiting for a correction to 63 so he could salt well from there, he said - he didn't think it would go down that fast, like that:
He was saying "selling from 63" when it was around 60.
5950, 6220, 6310
Advise Sensei on what to do with the eura salts on low...
I know for a fact - Eidler's got the pound all the way up there))))
I have a feeling, Tuma, that 2620 will be at least)
However, 1.2617 was the priority yesterday.
Today a barrel of honey is at 1.2350. And this is the main direction.
Everything somehow does not come out unambiguously.
I wanted to attach my picture (I showed it here earlier), but how to search for messages (comments) here?
Thanks !
A couple of the predictions yesterday weren't great.
Well, let's see how the dolly feels about it.
It's a real busy day today.
Good morning!
this will come in handy
EURCAD:
At 1.2440 /2450 I'll look to buy on the situation. For pips will do.
However, 1.2617 was the priority yesterday.
Today the barrel of honey is at 1.2350. And this is the main direction.
Everything somehow is not clear.
I wanted to attach my picture (I showed it here earlier), but how to search for messages (comments) here?
Thanks !
2440, 2350, 2617 ...
chasing the eurik like a ball on a football field....
work on one goal first and look around
a rabid Audi: