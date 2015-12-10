FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 78
audi when you sell it, can you show me the helicopter???
on audi tp 81.
he's in a hurry. every day there are new positions. i think on the third day he said that the eu was for good and all. you can look it up in the annals.... I did my homework on yarrow sticks and then on a tortoise shell.
Would you like to sell the cheif?
shiny.
Do you want to sell the chif?
No, it'll fall down.)
By the way, Myth does not use it either.
Are the euros being used?)
Strange, society won't forgive an intervention that every whore knew about.
О!!! So, more solid euros and a screenshot to the GURU?
Why are you so quiet? Sensei's about to jump out of the bushes.)