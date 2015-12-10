FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 3
That's right, the build starts at the higherf
Then we go lower and build the nearest support
On this basis, we make a trading plan. Buying the chiff from 9560-90 with a target of 9750.
I don't need an Expert Advisor or an indicator for that. And how to make it interesting?)
Question: why is MT5 four digits and not five?
Question: Why is MT5 four digits and not five?
Time, I haven't figured it out either, although I've tried and my maths is good. I came to a conclusion that it is impossible to automate, as there is no AI yet).
By the way, here is a good tool, I will have to check how it works.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10980?utm_campaign=MetaTrader+4+Terminal&utm_medium=special&utm_source=mt4terminal+codebase
Thank goodness I'm not the only one :-)
I'll have a look... I guess. Might confirm the idea that volumes are a set-up for traders.
Icebergs. When they surface, it's too late to change course.
Yes all these icebergs and other bullshit are nothing in themselves. Here's an example. I had a level on audi
the price came up, I looked at the volumes
and sold with a stop above 8850.
And icebergs are set to gain positions in terminations and levels affect them.)
Indicators are from the devil)))
Shaman, I realise you don't even know words like trading plan, you just walk in, hit it and go straight to op....
Hey, everybody! What are you guys doing here?
How do you change your stupid nickname and picture?
Come on, tell me, you're all experienced here.)
I tried it on my ... I can't change my nickname now...
Robots, miracle indicators..., naive)))
No, there are useful indulators that, for example, show spread, swap on positions on an instrument, etc., informational in general, and making money with a robot is a myth (not our Myth)), all robots end up the same, you can ask Rena about it)
Come on... i've almost done it)))) i'm trying it out now.
it's been a long time coming, you know. I wrote all kinds of crap while I was thinking...
levels are easy to draw, but the machine is stupid, it can't understand anything ))))
About robots for beginners... they won't even be able to start trading. They have to eat a lot of salt in that ready-made program to make it "go" to any of 2 places - either to ... or to trade ))))