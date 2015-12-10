FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 394

I just woke up, I'm still ferrerstein nicht, and here comes Santa Barbara.)
Maybe he is talking about Oanda.
There really were a lot of pending orders on 24 during the day .


Maybe someone knows ... On the picture is the question.




I don't look at anything but the price. If we look at the relationship between the two, we'll see if the relationship between the two is good, and if it is not, we'll see if the relationship between the two is good. (but if not, then I entered on D1 and left....)

soulfully ))))
It's nonsense))) you have to sit in the lotus position!
 
Of course the empire will fall apart.Its existence in the modern world is akin to that of a Neanderthal colony.
The empire will rule the world and of course Papuans will be jumping around ))))))
 
I don't look at anything but the price. If we look at the relationship between the two, we'll see if the relationship between the two has a realistic chance of success. (but if not, then I entered on D1 and left....)

yes Thank you!

Teacher, I have a question. I have an acquaintance, flekholov, he lost a pound about 71, I do not remember exactly how much, but just above 71, I can ask, looked a couple of days, he says leave this trade in the medium term, keeps it for now. So the question is, is he stupid...?

 
It's not that, if he sees a pullback - he will trade it, if not, he will leave it on D1. (it didn't fall to me to count well roughly - 70% of all the fallback time is accounted for by pullbacks)
 

there is still a chance to touch the greenery:


 
It's not about that, if he sees pullbacks - he will trade them, if not, he stays on D1. (I don't have time to count - roughly speaking, 70% of all the falling time is accounted for by pullbacks)
The thing is. Maybe who has taken another 15 figures on the pound during its fall, on its pullbacks?
 

If you want profit in pips -
Don't just sit on the trend,
♪ but test your entries on a pullback ♪
¶¶ And watch the price ¶¶

♪ If you can do it without hope ♪
H1 with no upside.
♪ In the lotus position, soulfully ♪
In D1, get in and out.

