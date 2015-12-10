FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 434
the screenshot is from 2310, he shot it, it's weak, of course, but he knows best...
You can tell me about it later))) - here's one trader sold the yen and you would have sold there ))))))))))) (like you said yesterday about the pound)
Selling the yen, a feat I accomplished last week.)))
And the pound, what about it? It's got two sales of 5736 and 5701.
up to 1.26 )))), why is it weak? you might miss out there and have to go higher. (yesterday there was a great spread on the m1 m5 on the demo, and on the real - the crowd sold out, that's it!)
Even if it's one second, can you see the future?
I do...
my eyelids have been opened...
Up to 1.26 ??? a weak lot, could be richer ... but in principle, it's good for a short run, depending on your luck in general....
about the demo: it happens if someone is testing the piper and they are shown that it's going to be a bummer ))))
I've noticed it's better on the demo TA.
I have noticed it better on the demo TA for the last 3 months, the lot is standard and if the moose is 100 pips.
i still don't get it, or maybe it's the other way around - they pervert the demo.
In general, it is not advisable to open bikes in a falling trend to avoid dips. two stops like that, judging by the balance, and all the work is for nothing...
HE's mighty, the yen sold - will go up and the euro hasn't bought yet((((
Sensei, why don't you say something?
and I bought the yen...