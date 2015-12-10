FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 452

Silent:

I don't see them. I have counted them. And predicting these angles is well within my grasp.

You can't count them. It's self-defeating. Reaching goals is a compromise of the different prediction algorithms of the big players. Just because the price coincided specifically with your prediction doesn't mean you predicted the price. It could just as likely have been the same with some other prediction, but not with yours. If you could actually predict, you wouldn't be here.
 
Fisht_1:

(I wrote in the morning) Currencies were overbought (not to be confused with the pair) and therefore the pair is down, but with great volatility as the currencies have high potential.

And the pound and the kiwi are on different sides of the barricades - the kiwi was oversold in the morning:


Short-termers, draw conclusions and look at the critical states of the currency pairs (who can do what) ........... is obliged to warn "Smoking in the short term may harm your health".
 
_new-rena:
I didn't tell you about the proportions. how do you see them?

I didn't talk much about the corners either.

By the number of bars.

This is the pound, the same 45 corners and a couple of channel corners clamping the price


 
gip:
Silent:

Oh that's more serious, that's what Fisht said. Let's think...
Fisht_1:
Thanks for the kind words.
Silent:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page108#comment_1162992
Is the link correct? What's there to look at? I have a lot of lines like that as well, and they are much more accurate than extrema. My market model is quite accurate. What is your point?
artikul:
No, it's a level check )))) A 50% correction level, just like Grandpa said. May his memory be blessed. Wiped a tear ))))
Sync by honeybunny
 
On kiwibax I'm going to buy bay to 7850 if there's a bounce.
The options for calculating the level are mammoth.)

The process is moving, though...

