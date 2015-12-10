FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 452
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't see them. I have counted them. And predicting these angles is well within my grasp.
(I wrote in the morning) Currencies were overbought (not to be confused with the pair) and therefore the pair is down, but with great volatility as the currencies have high potential.
And the pound and the kiwi are on different sides of the barricades - the kiwi was oversold in the morning:
I didn't tell you about the proportions. how do you see them?
I didn't talk much about the corners either.
By the number of bars.
This is the pound, the same 45 corners and a couple of channel corners clamping the price
You can't count them. This is self-defeating. Reaching goals is a compromise of the different prediction algorithms of the big players. Just because the price coincided specifically with your prediction, it doesn't mean you predicted the price. It could just as likely have been the same with some other prediction, but not with yours. If you could actually predict, you wouldn't be here.
I didn't talk much about the corners either.
By the number of bars.
This is the pound, the same 45 corners and a couple of channel corners clamping the price
Short-termers, draw conclusions and look at the critical states of currency pairs (who can) ........... but it is my duty to warn "Smoking in the short term may harm your health".
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page108#comment_1162992
No, it's a level check )))) A 50% correction level, just like Grandpa said. May his memory be blessed. Wiped a tear ))))
The options for calculating the level are mammoth.)
The process is moving, though...