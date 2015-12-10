FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 417

stranger:
Nah, it's good weed))))
So it'll be something to look at soon)))
 
stranger:
Can you tell me where the Eurochka trade for the whole contract is ?

Thank you !
gnawingmarket:

There's been............. somewhere.

that's right... a cigarette smoke.

they're chewing gum on the news...

 
_new-rena:
Teacher, I don't quite understand the expression. Is this a new strategy?
is that a hint to the professor ))))) (which I was silent about at the time.... Möbius ribbon - will go in a ring)
 
tuma88:
in a safe place!
Ishim:
Like a dog's tail? I see.

and the highlighted one is unclear again ....

 
tuma88:
Can you tell me where the Eurochka trade for the whole contract is ?

Thank you !
About 2,660.
 

Thanks for the fat tip yesterday. A purely granular entry on the m4 franc.


 
Ishim:
Teacher, where did you get that kind of language, that kind of language can get you banned....
stranger:
I'm worried too. ow ow ow ow ((

he'll be drinking beer, he'll be lost...

