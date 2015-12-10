FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 516
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You need to set the subwindow height to zero. The subwindow will remain, but it just won't be visible.
Actually, before passing the size to the window, you should also get the subwindow number. This will be correct.
ChartWindowFind help.
You need to set the subwindow height to zero. The subwindow will remain, but it just won't be visible.
You may try to work with it, but that's all - you will get your own way in programming.
I advise to try it on the demo, having previously saved the original version of the indicator.
There are no indicators )))) They are all painted dreams of a better life )))
I opened it at first glance, I have a question: it mentions mql5, he gave the link accidentally in the programming 5?
4-rka already swallows the 5-rka commands. however the process of upgrading 4-rka is not without problems)))) by mothers, by mothers, but it's going )))
Write on the 4-Rock, it will work.
There are no indicators )))) It's all painted dreams of a better life ))))
Drink non-alcoholic beer. No need for scalpels, wrenches......... we'll go far! ........The bird neither sows nor reaps, but is happy.
4-rka already swallows the 5-rka commands. however the process of upgrading 4-rka is not without problems)))) by mothers, by mothers, but it's going )))
write on 4rka, it will work.
This code works correctly on both mql4 and mql5.
4-rka already swallows 5-rka commands. however the process of upgrading 4-rka is not without problems)))) by mothers, by mothers, but it goes )))
Yes, in order to moderate her, who banned me for a literary word until January 3...............I need to remove the sub-window and all.........I think I'm not ready to get up to my ears in programming because there are thousands of prog in the free access- and happiness is not in it......... so tweak something for yourself.