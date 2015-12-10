FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 516

_new-rena:
You need to set the subwindow height to zero. The subwindow will remain, but it just won't be visible.

Actually, before passing the size to the window, you should also get the subwindow number. This will be correct.

ChartWindowFind help.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Сообщает номер окна графика с указанным индикатором              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int GetIndicatorSubWindowNumber(long chartID=0,string short_name="")
  {
   int window=-1;
//--- 
   if((ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE)MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_PROGRAM_TYPE)==PROGRAM_INDICATOR)
     {
      //--- функция вызвана из индикатора,имя не требуется
      window=ChartWindowFind();
     }
   else
     {
      //--- функция вызвана из эксперта или скрипта
      window=ChartWindowFind(0,short_name);
      if(window==-1) Print(__FUNCTION__+"(): Error = ",GetLastError());
     }
//---
   return(window);
  }
 
You may try to work with it, but that's all - you will get your own way in programming.

I advise to try it on the demo, having previously saved the original version of the indicator.

I just opened it at first glance, a question arose: It mentions mql5, he gave a link to the 5's programming by any chance?I'm here. I'm here.
artikul:
There are no indicators )))) They are all painted dreams of a better life )))
The indicator still shows the idea clearly. Then it is no longer needed...
Fisht_1:
I opened it at first glance, I have a question: it mentions mql5, he gave the link accidentally in the programming 5? I'm here. I'm here.

4-rka already swallows the 5-rka commands. however the process of upgrading 4-rka is not without problems)))) by mothers, by mothers, but it's going )))

Write on the 4-Rock, it will work.

 
Drink non-alcoholic beer. No need for scalpels, wrenches......... go far! ........The bird neither sows nor reaps, but is happy.
 
Fisht_1:
Drink non-alcoholic beer. No need for scalpels, wrenches......... we'll go far! ........The bird neither sows nor reaps, but is happy.
Why are you overreacting? )))
 
This code works correctly both on mql4 and mql5.
barabashkakvn:
This code works correctly on both mql4 and mql5.
yes, i can see that.
 
Yes, in order she swallowed the moderator, who banned me for a literary word until January 3...............I need to remove the sub-window and all.........I think I'm not ready to get up to my ears in programming because there are thousands of programs in the free access, and the happiness is not in it.........and adjust something for yourself.
Fisht_1:
Yes, in order to moderate her, who banned me for a literary word until January 3...............I need to remove the sub-window and all.........I think I'm not ready to get up to my ears in programming because there are thousands of prog in the free access- and happiness is not in it......... so tweak something for yourself.
You have the time to do whatever you want - you can implement any idea you want. if you don't go through with it, you'll lose your nerve. just put another meta with a demo for yourself and do as much work as you want.
