FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 538
What do you think of AUDJPY?
How is the usdrub exchange rate? Has it gone over the moult or is it about to do so far?
And the banks are stubbornly holding the price. Soon the banks will be ruined....
And the levels are getting higher and higher:
The euro is starting to get salted, so watch out. It doesn't mean it will collapse straight away, but the sales have already started.
Ilya, they will pull further up and then Puppet will come with a shovel))))
What instrument is that?
Read the first word.)
everything will be fine! the week has just started ))
What do I care about her?
I drew the targets and didn't ask about them...
I'm telling you what is, I can't see what's coming, I'm sick)
