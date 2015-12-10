FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 9
external variables may be superimposed. ........................
Hello, fellow hustlers! I see everyone's come over here. Some bitch has taken my prideful nickname, so that's who I am now. It's colloquially known as Idler.
I'm not sure how you got into gold buying and which lil' one did you close?
I've got no time to trade now. i'll rarely show up for a couple more weeks. i closed the lily as i opened it, .2690 a hundred years as marked. with gold there were two buys. the first was boo, the second was punished slightly. silver bought 15.80 since nightfall.
Drawing his purchase at the weekend, Shaman says it's rubbish
Ishim signals are worth their weight in gold to some - they're very accurate in reverse. PM check it out...
I've looked, I rarely look at charts below the daily, unless there's something more detailed to look at. If I had a look at the draw, I would probably go straight to the reverse.)
I should hint to him to screen here. That's where he went to steam and I don't think he's drinking ))))
I'm just trying to get some steam. Seems to be more than a spread and arbitrage...
If you are interested in the essence of more - mail in the PM, I will show you where the information on quotes and their weight ...
Stop 9 quid, take 47, why not sell?