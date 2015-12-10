FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 9

Hello, fellow hustlers! I see everyone's moved here. Some bitch has taken my proud nickname, so that's who I am now.
 
_new-rena:

Ok. I'll give it a try.
Hello, fellow hustlers! I see everyone's come over here. Some bitch has taken my prideful nickname, so that's who I am now. It's colloquially known as Idler.
Hey! They'd recognize you if you called yourself Moderator )))).
 
Eidler hello, how did you get so screwed up with your gold purchases and which lil' one did you close?
 
I'm not sure how you got into gold buying and which lil' one did you close?
I'm not having time to trade now. I'll rarely show up for a couple more weeks. the lil' one I closed and opened, .2690 for a hundred years, as marked. there were two buys with gold. the first was buoyed, the second was punished slightly. silver bought 15.80 since nightfall.
 
I've got no time to trade now. i'll rarely show up for a couple more weeks. i closed the lily as i opened it, .2690 a hundred years as marked. with gold there were two buys. the first was boo, the second was punished slightly. silver bought 15.80 since nightfall.
Drawn his buy over the weekend, Shaman said muinja
Drawing his purchase at the weekend, Shaman says it's rubbish
Ishim signals are worth their weight in gold to some - they are very accurate in reverse. PM check it out...
 
Ishim signals are worth their weight in gold to some - they're very accurate in reverse. PM check it out...
Looked at it, I rarely look at charts below the daily chart unless there is something more detailed to look at. And Ishimka did, I always valued his predictions, they are on the balance of gold for me, just look where he drew and go straight to the reverse)))
I've looked, I rarely look at charts below the daily, unless there's something more detailed to look at. If I had a look at the draw, I would probably go straight to the reverse.)

I should hint to him to screen here. That's where he went to steam and I don't think he's drinking ))))

I'm just trying to get some steam. Seems to be more than a spread and arbitrage...

If you are interested in the essence of more - mail in the PM, I will show you where the information on quotes and their weight ...

Stop 9 quid, take 47, why not sell?
What's the point of running fleas? Take 115.
