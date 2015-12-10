FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 180
The rest is fine...........
To practice on eurodollar, I opened a demo for 500 greens:
in 44 minutes... and p....c to cleveland ))))
i think so too. although the importance of such news is low, i somehow feel the opposite )))))
Eurobucks barely made a move today even though the news was heavy)))) it's a bit of a mess....
Here, the pound is a good boy. Not like that pro-choice eura.
)))
The latest TA "buzz" is that currencies are now flying not on econ. indicators but on speeches albeit delusional ))) (wait for 21:30)
15.11.14. There are no regularities...
I would like to point out once again: speculators react to any factors that can influence the central bank policy, because they are the ones who determine the direction of the money flows. So the two most important elements that regulators have always (and especially recently) been concerned about are inflation and economic growth. Strangely enough, even unemployment, the most important element of the economy, has been mentioned much less often by officials. In this context it was very strange for me personally to see almost zero reaction to inflation and GDP in the Eurozone.
But there has been a great deal of cheering from both Fed representatives and ECB council members. And this is a fact which affects me like a mild electric shock every time. I think back over all the years I've been in this market and I can't understand how I've been screwed. I am looking for a pattern - and not finding one.
consortium
That's the same time. The master is there... went and bought some cigarettes ))))
UBS has revised its currency forecasts, which now largely reflect USD strength in 2015, but experts stress that the path for the USD will not be easy.
"We agree with most analysts that the USD will be popular in 2015 and even longer, but the path is potentially dynamic, given that USD strength can lead to both benign and disruptive outcomes," UBS clarifies.
"We have revised our targets for the yen in the wake of the Bank of Japan's latest QQE decision. Regardless of policy uncertainty and the effectiveness of current policy, we believe the Bank of Japan's resolve is unquestionable," UBS states.
I should add - the stupid Japs have played the game to a loss )))) (don't realise they are being walked on and have it - well those that are aware of their policies)