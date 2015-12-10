FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 600
i got 123 pips. i don't want to count total sells at 92pp. well, the current buy is in work - maybe i will close it this week. (the week passed not in vain!)
How much money?)))
I wasn't asking about points, why are you running around the field?) How much did you say on the sells?
Better take a bag of rubles and go to the shop for cigarettes, tomorrow you'll have to go with two bags)))))
One last question, which is a general one:
What is the maximum possible lot size that a long term, medium term, short term or pips trading provides?
And one last question, already a general one:
Does trading with a long, medium, short or pips perspectiveprovide maximum risk?
I corrected the question, it was wrongly phrased.
I'll tell you simply - pips and intradivers die early)))
So it turns out that you can go long term by converting almost all the dough into margin?
I've got the pound, I've got the audi, and the eu is 2344 for those willing to buy)
fleecing...
meet me at 2304
I wrote until the demo statistics needed (one elk in stock - we will not choke) (if the money - while I have not owned anything - counting pommes the same - zyy pennies)