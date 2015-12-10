FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 318
Is there any money in CADCHF?
So? Apart from buying against the wind, I don't see anything.
In "The ABCs of the Young Trader" it says, and I quote: "if the top doesn't yo...ly, we'll go to the bottom at 9552", are you saying that this worthy book is delusional?)))
That's it! The Day After Thanksgiving has begun. Doll's market ....
Personally, I'm closed...
Bye everyone!
=)
I agree, the system is not perfect =)
Plus, given the entries on the other pairs, and the "advisor's" shorts
we have this.
by hand
lot 0.01
stop about 20 pips.
week, there's been some interest in the end of the week, month..........
I looked at their profiles and didn't understand anything.
Who has that?
Like who? Who showed?