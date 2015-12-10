FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 699
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Current situation )))) A very abrupt apology ))))
All may be, tomorrow we will see, 30% of the pound went in boo, there is nowhere to go today.
By the way, the euro is supported at 2323, I do not see anything there at 2390.
stick sticking:
It could be, we will see tomorrow, 30% of the pound is in boo, there is nowhere to go today.
By the way, support on the Euro is at 2323, I don't see anything there at 2390.
It could be, we will see tomorrow, 30% of the pound is in boo, there is nowhere to go today.
By the way, support on the Euro is at 2323, I don't see anything there at 2390.
Nothing to do - we must be patient )))) Fixed the code. In principle, the movement and the target were predicted, flea interfered )))
Good.
The teacher has disappeared, he must be writing)))
What's wrong again? ((((. What the fuck is a demo?
Senseyushka, that's the first time in a fortnight I've gone the wrong way, even though I've been watching your eureka half-eyed.)
It's a left-field fall. I wasn't expecting it, frankly.)
Senseyushka, that's the first time in a fortnight I've gone the wrong way, even though I've been watching your eureka half-eyed.)
It's a left-field fall, I didn't see it coming.)
Senseyushka, it's the first time in a fortnight I've gone the wrong way, even though I'm looking at your eureka half-eyed.)
It's alefty drop, I wasn't expecting it to be honest.)
The index is not allowed to fall, it's been hit.
ps how does the index even physically trade? Whose money, who knows? Or is it spread proportionally across pairs?
Senseyushka, that's the first time in a fortnight I've been looking at your eureka half-eye)))
The index is not allowed to fall, it has been hit.
ps how does the index even physically trade? Whose money, who knows? Or is it spread proportionally on pairs?
It trades for money like everything else)))) And whose it is in the index, Obama probably does not know that either.
Who has been buying it since 2008? That's who the money is)