FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 780
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page767
what instrument, what period?
"Putin: there will be no dollar dictatorship in the Russian economy!"sputniknews.com/politics/20141114/1014725978.html- American Proshmans: "Get Putin!"
"Saudi-Arabia works hand-in-hand with US to destabilise Russia's economy"http://www.infowars.com/the-engineered-fall-of-the-russian-ruble/ andhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT085isnyB0
"Russian money crash ricochets on European banks"http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2014-12-16/russia-contagion-spreads-european-banks-french-socgen-austrian-raiffeisen-plummet
"A co-owner of a financial company has shot himself to death in Moscow, Interfax reported, citing a law enforcement source. The incident took place in a hotel room on Mokhovaya Street.http://top.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/54908ddf2ae59619d09fd01e?utm_source=newsmail&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=news_mail2
The friction is going to be strong.
Yes in that picture on which post.
and someone's been stealing pictures from here...
trouble...
15,16 bars from the end.
I guess it's too late, it's gone. OK, I'll put it down this way.
"Cloud", aka "shadow on the cloud" (depends on position), the correct name for the pattern is "collusion of dudes".
Thank you.
The friction is going to be intense.
and someone's been stealing pictures from here...
trouble...
Put it on 99-99.5.
9860 is much bigger than 9985.
and someone's been stealing pictures from here...
trouble...
How's that?
I think it's a kind of a veiled mat. Censorship detected.