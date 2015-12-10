FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 780

Ilij:

On 99-99.5, put it on.
 
Ilij:
what instrument, what period?
Yes on that picture the post is referring to.
 
IRIP:

"Putin: there will be no dollar dictatorship in the Russian economy!"sputniknews.com/politics/20141114/1014725978.html- American Proshmans: "Get Putin!"

"Saudi-Arabia works hand-in-hand with US to destabilise Russia's economy"http://www.infowars.com/the-engineered-fall-of-the-russian-ruble/ andhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT085isnyB0

"Russian money crash ricochets on European banks"http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2014-12-16/russia-contagion-spreads-european-banks-french-socgen-austrian-raiffeisen-plummet

"A co-owner of a financial company has shot himself to death in Moscow, Interfax reported, citing a law enforcement source. The incident took place in a hotel room on Mokhovaya Street.http://top.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/54908ddf2ae59619d09fd01e?utm_source=newsmail&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=news_mail2

The friction is going to be strong.

Правительство обязало обнародовать доходы Сечина, Якунина и Миллера
Правительство обязало обнародовать доходы Сечина, Якунина и Миллера
  • www.rbc.ru
В числе тех, кого постановление правительства обязывает раскрыть свои доходы в сети Интернет – президент РЖД Владимир Якунин, президент «Роснефти» Игорь Сечин и глава правления «Газпрома» Алексей Миллер. Всего в перечень, утвержденный постановлением правительства №883 от 7 октября 2013 года, входят руководители более чем 60 организаций...
 
Silent:
Yes in that picture on which post.
15,16 bars from the end
 

and someone's been stealing pictures from here...

trouble...

 
Ilij:
15,16 bars from the end.

I guess it's too late, it's gone. OK, I'll put it down this way.

"Cloud", aka "shadow on the cloud" (depends on position), the correct name for the pattern is "collusion of dudes".

Thank you.

 
Silent:

The friction is going to be intense.

 
Ilij:

and someone's been stealing pictures from here...

trouble...

How's that?
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Put it on 99-99.5.

9860 is much bigger than 9985.

 
Ilij:

and someone's been stealing pictures from here...

trouble...

stranger:
How's that?

I think it's a kind of a veiled mat. Censorship detected.

