FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 72
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why the fuck did you scare the pound?
I understand why the Teacher is absent, he has already made a norm for this week, the hang-up is ready.
In the morning I did not wake you up...., closed the bai - on the balance a small minus well there reserve of 100% (another depo 1000 - demo $), sold of course tomorrow business trip, in the evening TP and buy-limit will put))))) all have a good trade!
In the morning I did not wake you up...., closed the bai - on the balance a small minus well there reserve of 100% (another depo 1000 - demo $), sold of course tomorrow business trip, in the evening TP and buy-limit will put))))) all have a good trade!
So what do you say, screenerjumper on history? ....
And the sell is correct, hurry up and close and buy....
So what do you say, screenerjumper on history? ....
closed on a pullback - a stop so to speak - if I had the computer with me for 24 hours - I could pick up the acceleration. (maybe take a holiday.... not enough month((()
In the morning I did not wake you up...., closed the bai - on the balance a small minus well there reserve of 100% (another depo 1000 - demo $), sold of course tomorrow business trip, in the evening TP and buy-limit will put))))) all have a good trade!
genius! days lost since october 29th... exhaustion is out, the wave is resting.
i can only guess - why the selloff didn't fail, eh ???
yes, perhaps it's heaven for pips...
Which is what was predicted.
Can you be more specific, are there fortune tellers here too?
ay, fortune tellers!
I hope it's clear that the phrase is off-topic?
personally, I'll pass. nothing at the terminal - nothing at all ))))
all the missiles have arrived and all the freight has been shipped... no signals at the moment
I'll move over, make way for Puppet
Bicus, thanks for the valuable idea (yesterday, eh). From the bottom of my heart! ))))