FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 729

New comment
 
Ishim:
They should be sent to the factory! (Schoolboys come - all traders are schoolboys)
You work in your own factories ))))
 
artikul:
You work in your own factories )))).
There is nothing wrong with factories, state farms and collective farms. There was ice cream at 11 kopecks for decades. The factories built housing, and had tourist facilities at the sea. The young people had no idea how it would be possible to work for 3 years and get a flat from the state. And now we shudderingly follow the quotes that nobody knows who is moving where. We should tear Ginger apart with tanks on Red Square.
 
We must proceed from current realities, as our esteemed President says ))) In the USSR I was taught that money was the equivalent of labour, but then it turned out that money is just as much a commodity as anything else and furthermore, with REAL exchange trading it can literally be made out of thin air. So now the free-parasitic way of life is to my heart's content. I don't want to work for paper which is not the equivalent of the labour I have spent. If the country were to adopt either the gold standard or a two-circuit monetary system like Stalin's, then it would be a different reality. Right now the carrot is too shriveled to beckon ))))
 

we don't sow, we don't plough, only fleas in the mt fucking....m


 
Ilij:

we don't sow, we don't plough, only fleas in the mt fucking....m


That's right, who's going to catch the fleas? )
 
21april:
That's right, who's going to catch fleas? )

pensioners...


 

for those wishing to buy the eu:


 
Ilij:

pensioners...

why these particular candles? And not others?

 
IRIP:

Why these particular candles? And not others?

Like what?

and the last right three for analysis!

 
artikul:
We must proceed from current realities, as our esteemed President says ))) In the USSR I was taught that money was the equivalent of labour, but then it turned out that money is just as much a commodity as anything else and moreover, with REAL exchange trading it can literally be made out of thin air. So now the free-parasitic way of life is to my heart's content. I don't want to work for paper which is not the equivalent of the labour I have spent. If the country were to adopt either the gold standard or a two-circuit monetary system like Stalin's, then it would be a different reality. Right now the carrot is too shriveled to be beckoned with ))))
........ And so it is!
1...722723724725726727728729730731732733734735736...871
New comment