Silent:

And this forum engine wise promotes blogs :-) and everything else, if it finds one.

Then everyone would have it, but only the "chosen ones". ))
 
Why has Idler become so taciturn?)
 
tol64:
So, "newcomers" attack :-)

Silent:

So, the 'newbies' are attacking :-)

And here the traders are not very talkative at all. The traders are not very talkative, the others are more into automatons.

Robots, miracle indicators..., naive))))

If you know the difference between the two, you may ask Rena and me about the difference between the two.

 
Speculator_:
Speculator, hello, are the waves alive? Seen your stats, good, just not better one good trade instead of five with oh...and drawdowns?)
 
I'm aware of that... I tried to make conversation here and was discouraged for another year :-)

 
stranger:
Speculator, hello, are the waves alive? Saw your stats, good, just wouldn't you rather have one good trade instead of five with ooh...and drawdowns?)
I'm improving! I'll be posting a markup soon with a follow up.
 
Silent:

I'm aware of that... I tried to talk to you here, but you've been discouraged for another year :-)

That's right, the build starts at the higherf

Then we go lower and build the nearest support.

This is the reason for the trade plan. To buy from 9560-90 with a price of 9750.

Why should we need an Expert Advisor or an indicator for that? I wonder how to do it).

 
But our Gurus, like Shaman, consider it bad form to even mention a daily tf, let alone a monthly one
