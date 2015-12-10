FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 366

Ilij:
buying consider from 7885 - 7873

The doll is not serving today)))

And the gold was the dwarves' fault

And jumped up - changed your mind and bought it? )))))))

Or exchanged it for silver?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/204884

Швейцария сбила цену на золото
Швейцария сбила цену на золото
На торгах в понедельник золото потеряло 1,73% цены, и на 10.36 мск торгуется на уровне $1 155,10 за тройскую унцию. Главная причина такого падения — в результатах вчерашнего референдума в Швейцарии....
[Deleted]  
Ilij:
buy to consider from 7885 to 7873.
ok. what target are you looking at for the moon?
 
_new-rena:
ok. what target are you looking at for the loonie?
Yip...s again by 12, it won't hold - 1.0830, it will hold - it will go further up.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
The price will go up again by 12, if it does not hold - 1.0830, if it does hold - it will go further up.
we have to shake out of buying for now sho....
 
Here's the deal.

the bottom targets are not worked out

and the price will be there...


 
Ilya, everything will be there, but not all at once)
 
_new-rena:
ok. what target are you considering for the moon?

short-term

away:


[Deleted]  
I have neither. OK, I'll tell you when I get out.
 
how about TR 2399 for Oiro?
[Deleted]  
I'm up to 2444 on the eurik. doll will call, I'll come in.
