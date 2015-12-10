FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 366
buying consider from 7885 - 7873
The doll is not serving today)))
And the gold was the dwarves' fault
And jumped up - changed your mind and bought it? )))))))
Or exchanged it for silver?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/204884
ok. what target are you looking at for the loonie?
The price will go up again by 12, if it does not hold - 1.0830, if it does hold - it will go further up.
Here's the deal.
the bottom targets are not worked out
and the price will be there...
here's the layout
short-term
away:
I got neither. Okay, I'll tell you when I get out.
how about a TR 2399 on Oiro?